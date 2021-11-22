$0.46 EPS Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.39. Ormat Technologies reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

In other news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $183,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 241,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 77,309 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 239,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORA stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.32. The company had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,708. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

