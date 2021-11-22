$0.46 EPS Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.39. Ormat Technologies reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

In other news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $183,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 241,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 77,309 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 239,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORA stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.32. The company had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,708. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ormat Technologies (ORA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.