$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Equities analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.02. DTE Energy posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on DTE. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 344,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,841,000 after purchasing an additional 46,336 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in DTE Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 93,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in DTE Energy by 52.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,708,000 after purchasing an additional 66,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

DTE traded up $1.76 on Monday, hitting $112.94. 1,718,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,552. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.01%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

