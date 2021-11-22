$0.60 EPS Expected for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.61. Civista Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ CIVB traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $25.39. 23,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,539. The stock has a market cap of $381.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.01. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 26.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 73.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

