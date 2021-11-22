-$0.71 EPS Expected for Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tricida’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.69). Tricida reported earnings of ($1.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($3.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($3.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tricida.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.55) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $758,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 10,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $81,346.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,651 shares of company stock worth $887,546 over the last three months. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCDA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 20.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in Tricida by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tricida by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tricida in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tricida by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,762. The company has a market cap of $391.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.20. Tricida has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.87.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tricida (TCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.