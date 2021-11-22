$0.72 EPS Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.76. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

NASDAQ PEBO traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.17. 109,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,543. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 35.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,125,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,187,000 after buying an additional 555,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,391,000 after buying an additional 370,482 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 959,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,325,000 after buying an additional 99,823 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 436,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,800,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,305,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

