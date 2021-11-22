$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.96. Denbury reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 885.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth $138,000.

DEN stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.11. 24,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,705. Denbury has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $91.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 3.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.68.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

