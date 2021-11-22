$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.12. Edison International posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Edison International.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of EIX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.34. The company had a trading volume of 27,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,033. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.65. Edison International has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.84%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Edison International in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 3,057.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edison International (EIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.