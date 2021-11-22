$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) to announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Core & Main’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year sales of $4.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Core & Main.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion.

CNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $140,826,000. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at $276,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNM traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,433. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core & Main (CNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.