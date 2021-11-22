$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) to announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Core & Main’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year sales of $4.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Core & Main.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $140,826,000. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at $276,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE CNM traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,433. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89.
About Core & Main
Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.
