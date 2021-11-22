1,100 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Acquired by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Generac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Generac by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Generac by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC stock opened at $434.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $442.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.44. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.56 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.60.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,700. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

