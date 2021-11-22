11,822 Shares in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 41,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $4,931,933.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,388 shares of company stock worth $11,549,232. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $119.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.84. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

