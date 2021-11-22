1,183 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 107.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $263.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.54 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.87.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $722,386,843.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.93, for a total transaction of $5,533,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,250 shares of company stock worth $148,600,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.93.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

