12,100 Shares in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 37.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 307,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 83,995 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 136.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in Tata Motors by 436.1% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,247,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,455 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tata Motors by 29.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Tata Motors by 16.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE TTM opened at $33.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.65. Tata Motors Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

