1,379 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMD opened at $155.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.77. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $158.89. The company has a market cap of $187.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02.
AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $8,099,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 531,909 shares of company stock worth $65,356,546 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
