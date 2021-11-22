1,379 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $155.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.77. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $158.89. The company has a market cap of $187.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $8,099,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 531,909 shares of company stock worth $65,356,546 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

