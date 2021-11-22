14,267 Shares in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Acquired by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $88,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $114,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $300,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $76.41 on Monday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.73.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

