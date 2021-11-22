18,221 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Purchased by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 150.4% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.60. 60,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,257. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.85. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $55.73 and a 12 month high of $85.13.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

