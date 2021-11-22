$187.87 Million in Sales Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to post $187.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $189.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $186.32 million. Paylocity reported sales of $146.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $817.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $817.48 million to $819.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $995.43 million, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

PCTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.67.

Shares of PCTY opened at $272.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 172.17 and a beta of 1.25. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.15.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 28,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $7,426,272.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,126,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,737,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,187 shares of company stock worth $55,312,859 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Paylocity by 110.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

