1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the October 14th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BCOW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,618. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.90 million, a PE ratio of 96.81 and a beta of 0.74. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.

Get 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin alerts:

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,257.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.