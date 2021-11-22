1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the October 14th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BCOW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,618. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.90 million, a PE ratio of 96.81 and a beta of 0.74. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.30%.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.
Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.