$192.92 Million in Sales Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will announce $192.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $192.50 million to $193.08 million. Semtech posted sales of $154.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year sales of $735.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $730.80 million to $740.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $810.40 million, with estimates ranging from $803.40 million to $834.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

NASDAQ SMTC traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,009. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. Semtech has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $93.15.

In other news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $515,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $678,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth $51,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Semtech in the third quarter valued at $166,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

