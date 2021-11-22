1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.80

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 2866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

ONEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.27.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,306,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,097,000 after purchasing an additional 105,538 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 336,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 177,291 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 369,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 170,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

