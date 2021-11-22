1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.80

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 2866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

ONEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.27.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

