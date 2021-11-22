1World Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 22nd. 1World has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and $8,360.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1World has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One 1World coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00047273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.56 or 0.00227003 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00087719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1WO is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

