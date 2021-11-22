$2.11 EPS Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the lowest is $2.07. Honeywell International posted earnings of $2.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $8.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $8.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $218.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $150.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.0% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $21,486,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 84,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,466,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

