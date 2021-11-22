$20.14 Million in Sales Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to announce $20.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.40 million. ViewRay posted sales of $18.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year sales of $69.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.10 million to $71.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $95.68 million, with estimates ranging from $91.04 million to $100.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. ViewRay’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

VRAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

In other news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 17,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 147,142 shares of company stock valued at $812,795 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 71,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,852. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $925.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

