22,737 Shares in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNXC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $186.22 on Monday. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $191.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.46 and a 200-day moving average of $166.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion and a PE ratio of 28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.17%.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,207,170 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

CNXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.