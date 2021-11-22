$23.19 Million in Sales Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will post $23.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.00 million and the highest is $23.38 million. Luna Innovations reported sales of $25.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $92.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $97.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $105.68 million, with estimates ranging from $103.36 million to $108.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

LUNA has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNA. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after acquiring an additional 44,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LUNA traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 150,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,979. The stock has a market cap of $288.03 million, a PE ratio of -901.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

