$264.05 Million in Sales Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report sales of $264.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.20 million to $266.10 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $195.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

MBUU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $70.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.59 and its 200-day moving average is $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.77. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

