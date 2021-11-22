$281.06 Million in Sales Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will post sales of $281.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $278.68 million and the highest is $283.60 million. CarGurus posted sales of $151.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $893.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $890.71 million to $895.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

CARG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

In related news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $852,794.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,751 shares of company stock worth $23,341,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CarGurus by 31.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CarGurus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,038,000 after purchasing an additional 261,517 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in CarGurus by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,167,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 5.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,138,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,169,000 after purchasing an additional 102,883 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARG opened at $37.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.81.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

