$29.64 Million in Sales Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will post sales of $29.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $72.40 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $16.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $79.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.26 million to $122.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $75.73 million, with estimates ranging from $62.75 million to $104.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of CTMX traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 43.0% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 371,225 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 20.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 101,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 17,509 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 522.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 131,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

