$29.83 Million in Sales Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will announce $29.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.10 million. LTC Properties posted sales of $37.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $120.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.20 million to $122.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $125.46 million, with estimates ranging from $113.80 million to $137.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 36.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LTC traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.74. The company had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,738. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.24. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.05%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

