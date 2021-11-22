3,000 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Acquired by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 283.3% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Shares of KEYS opened at $194.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.71 and a 12-month high of $196.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.81.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

