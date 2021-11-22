3,391 Shares in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the second quarter worth $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in XPEL by 19.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in XPEL by 78.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 14.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the period. 34.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $75.60 on Monday. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.10.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Constantine sold 30,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $2,366,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $1,508,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 441,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,174,290. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

