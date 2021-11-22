3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its position in 3M by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in 3M by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,347. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. 3M’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

