$4.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to post $4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.34. HCA Healthcare posted earnings per share of $4.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $17.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.96 to $20.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $18.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.77 to $19.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.35.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $239.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $147.01 and a 1 year high of $263.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 453,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,156,000 after acquiring an additional 25,792 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 17.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 52.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

