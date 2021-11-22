4,297 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 33,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $203,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,060.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 396,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,123,000 after purchasing an additional 406,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 498,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,603,000 after purchasing an additional 216,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $50.92 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $48.71 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.59.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

