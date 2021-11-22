4,438 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 102.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 562,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,274,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BCE by 93.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,176 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,775,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in BCE by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,531 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in BCE by 71.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,939,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,011,000 after acquiring an additional 806,688 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $51.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCE. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.14.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

