$5.15 EPS Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to announce $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.99 and the highest is $5.68. Anthem posted earnings per share of $2.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $25.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.50 to $26.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $28.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.00 to $29.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Anthem.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $464.47.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $415.21 on Friday. Anthem has a 1 year low of $286.04 and a 1 year high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $402.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.