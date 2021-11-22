5,135 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $577,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,702,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sony Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $125.24 on Monday. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $125.76. The stock has a market cap of $152.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.21 and a 200 day moving average of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

