542 Shares in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.2% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,167,087.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $710,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,734 shares of company stock worth $6,087,760. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTL opened at $47.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.66. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.