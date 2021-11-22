$56.49 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will announce sales of $56.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.87 million and the highest is $57.28 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $50.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $216.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.58 million to $218.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $234.92 million, with estimates ranging from $230.11 million to $241.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

NXRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Shares of NXRT traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.46. The stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,033. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.01 and a beta of 1.02. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $80.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently -173.42%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at about $13,130,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 366.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after buying an additional 196,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,158,000 after buying an additional 152,909 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at about $7,438,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 72,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.