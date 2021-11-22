703 Shares in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 703 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,126,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,890,000 after acquiring an additional 164,758 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 17.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,110,000 after buying an additional 299,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Envestnet by 56.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,181,000 after buying an additional 594,931 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Envestnet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,619,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,879,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 15.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,469,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,497,000 after buying an additional 199,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Envestnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $81.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.33 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.26.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

