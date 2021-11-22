7,032 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,032 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN opened at $40.60 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.58.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

