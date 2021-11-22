7,408 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $234,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 23,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,292,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $457.47 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $322.50 and a one year high of $459.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.72.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

