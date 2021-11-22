74,951 Shares in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 74,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $19.47 on Monday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $85,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $25,894.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,767 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,015 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

CGEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

