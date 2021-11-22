$75.89 Million in Sales Expected for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to report sales of $75.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.00 million. Frontline reported sales of $177.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year sales of $400.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $377.90 million to $422.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $720.36 million, with estimates ranging from $706.90 million to $733.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRO. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Shares of NYSE:FRO traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.11. 1,441,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.12. Frontline has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Frontline by 54.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter worth $71,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter worth $87,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Frontline in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Frontline in the first quarter worth $108,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

