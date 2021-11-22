750 Shares in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 4.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $281,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $448,638.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,423. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

TREX opened at $134.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 1.45. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.52 and a 1-year high of $135.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.42.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.