$787.68 Million in Sales Expected for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to post $787.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $735.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $863.00 million. Travel + Leisure reported sales of $645.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TNL shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $1,397,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $266,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $163,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $46,501,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $2,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,047. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.82. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

