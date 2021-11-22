86,700 Shares in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 86,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ondas by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 668,324 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ondas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,566,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ondas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,855,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Ondas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,558,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ondas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONDS opened at $8.82 on Monday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other Ondas news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 14,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $147,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 80,686 shares of company stock worth $710,510 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

