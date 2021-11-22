86,753 Shares in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 86,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 2,488,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,249,000 after purchasing an additional 244,779 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 42,142 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth $8,433,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 909.5% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 169,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 152,307 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $17,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,317,500 shares of company stock worth $19,301,550. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 153.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.40 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 24.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

