9,497 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Bought by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,497 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 7.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.64. The stock had a trading volume of 55,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,316,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TTD shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.15.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,777 shares of company stock valued at $16,541,741. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

