AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 266 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Renasant Bank grew its stake in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 614 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMZN stock opened at $3,676.57 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,402.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,398.81.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,137.12.
In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,006 shares of company stock worth $291,672,399. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
