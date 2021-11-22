AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 266 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Renasant Bank grew its stake in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 614 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $3,676.57 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,402.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,398.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,137.12.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,006 shares of company stock worth $291,672,399. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

